CNIM – in partnership with Socarenam, Mauric and CNN MCO – has been awarded the contract to replace the French Navy's landing crafts. Fourteen new Standard Amphibious Landing Crafts (EDA-S) are to be built over a ten-year period. This contract reasserts CNIM's status as a key partner to the French Navy and a European leader in the area of amphibious operations, supplying the complementary innovative vessels: EDA-S and EDA-R (already in service in the French Navy, designed by CNIM).

CNIM is to equip the French Navy with 14 new Standard Amphibious Landing Craft (EDA-S) – (c) CNIM

Next-generation of vessels designed by CNIM

"Winning this European tender reasserts CNIM's status as experts in amphibious craft design. CNIM is to replace the French Navy's existing landing craft with fourteen new Standard Amphibious Landing Craft, also called EDA-S", notes Philippe Demigné, a CNIM Board Member.

These vessels will conduct amphibious operations from the well decks aboard Mistral-class amphibious assault ships (referred to “force projection and command ships”), carrying troops, military equipment or vehicles. They will be able to take part in logistics operations, depending on their location. They are also designed to evacuate citizens and recover air-dropped equipment during humanitarian missions.

Eight EDA-S craft will be assigned to the amphibious flotilla (FLOPHIB) based in Toulon, replacing the existing equipment transport barges (CTM). The EDA-S and EDA-R* landing craft will be carried aboard BPC amphibious assault ships.

The other six EDA-S will be deployed overseas, replacing various logistics barges**.

*EDA-R: Fast Amphibious Landing Craft, also designed by CNIM. Four EDA-R have been in service with the French Navy since 2011.

** based in Djibouti (2), Mayotte (1), Nouméa (1), Fort-de-France (1) and Kourou (1).

Strong fit between the EDA-S and EDA-R amphibious craft

The EDA-S and EDA-R are complementary in terms of mission capabilities and speed; they have similar load capacities*** and are both able to conduct amphibious operations in very shallow water (<1m deep).

Aboard a force projection and command ship, the French Navy can sail with either four EDA-S or two EDA-S and an EDA-R, as required.

*** The EDA-S is designed to carry 65 tonnes in its nominal load configuration, and has a maximum load of 80 tonnes, equivalent to the nominal load of the EDA-R.

