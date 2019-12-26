Codevidhya Offers a Foundational Futuristic Coding Curriculum to Empower the Underprivileged Students

Covai Post Network

An Isha Vidhya Education initiative by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation and ​Codevidhya​ – one of India’s promising Edu-tech start-ups have joined forces to instil ‘Next level of literacy’ among the less privileged rural section of our country, with Codevidhya’s curriculum offerings acting as a continuation of both ventures’ commitment and dedication to the cause.





Girl Learning at Isha Vidhya



Codevidhya’s Phygital (Physical + Digital) annual coding curriculum is structured and has been designed to include comprehensive learning in the form of curriculum books, training for teachers, workshops for students, an online platform for regular assessments, projects, code challenges, mentoring and support. In addition to this, the EdTech start-up offers after school programmes, summer and winter clubs, a suite of curated online courses and tutorials that are focused on introducing learners to and engaging them in emerging technologies such as AI, Robotics, Raspberry Pi, 3D modelling & printing, ML and IoT. The functionality and the course content make the curriculum future proof.

Isha Vidhya children with certificates



With a focus on English and Computer based education, complemented by innovative methodologies for overall development and evolution of each individual, Isha Vidhya Schools empower rural children to meet future challenges​. Codevidhya​ together with Isha Vidhya envisages to advantage the rural child population with the essential 21st century skill-Coding.

Codevidhya has partnered with Isha Vidhya Schools to implement their annual curriculum to teach coding to its 3500+, grade 4th to 7th students across ten ​schools around the Southern region of India. The schools are spread covering districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chittoor and Karur, with an average of 50+ hours spent on training by the team of Codevidhya.

“Codevidhya differentiates itself by offering a futuristic Computer Science curriculum that empowers the future generation. Students are encouraged to find out the problems of the real world in their surrounding and solve it with the help of technology. Moreover, the future will be written by Code. We need to educate every student of nation with Computational Thinking skills right from elementary classes. More than 80 % of the jobs of tomorrow will be in tech domain, so let's give them the power to create technologies,”​ explains, Shivram Choudhary, Founder, Codevidhya.

Codevidhya is known for integrating tools in their platforms and practices that hone students’ learning and knowledge. With its unique online as well as offline approach, the start-up is committed to uplifting and empowering students in rural India with quality coding education.

Commenting on the start-up’s brilliant effort, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India says, “Met the team at Codevidhya, which is dedicated to teaching kids to code in the small towns of Rajasthan as a way to solve problems and improve their life. I never expected a start-up from Sikar to be so good.”

About Isha Education

Isha Education, a Public Charitable Trust is an initiative started by Sadhguru with the broad objective of bringing quality education to the often-neglected rural areas. Isha Vidhya Schools under this Trust, spread across districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chittoor and Karur are committed to raising the level of education and literacy in rural India and to helping disadvantaged children realize their full potential.

About Codevidhya

Codevidhya is an education company dedicated to converting classrooms of Indian schools into programming powerhouses with a vision to empower the new generation to innovate. We believe in the future that would be written by Code. In fact, the ability to code could be the “Next level of literacy".

Source: Newsvior