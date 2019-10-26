  • Download mobile app
26 Oct 2019, Edition - 1565, Saturday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Maharashtra poll results a rap on knuckles of arrogant rulers: Shiv Sena
  • Haryana govt formation LIVE: ‘BJP is going to form govt in Haryana,’ says CM Manohar Lal
  • IMD issues cyclone alert for Goa, south Konkan and Karnataka.
Travel

Coimbatore

10 kg ganja receovered from unclaimed bag at Coimbatore railway station

Covai Post Network

October 26, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore, Oct 26 : Railway police Saturday recovered about 10 kgs of ganja from a bag lying unclaimed in a platform in the city station.

 In view of the festive season, there was heavy checking and round the clock patrolling in the railway stations both by railway and city police.

The railway police patrol team, on morning rounds, noticed a bag lying abandoned in the first platform around 5 AM, police said.

Since there was no claimant, police opened the bag and found ganja in packets, approximately weighing 10 kgs, they said.

Suspecting that the peddler might have abandoned the contraband afterbseeing tight bundobust, police said that CCTV footage in the platform is being monitored to identify the culprit. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿