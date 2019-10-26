10 kg ganja receovered from unclaimed bag at Coimbatore railway station

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Oct 26 : Railway police Saturday recovered about 10 kgs of ganja from a bag lying unclaimed in a platform in the city station.

In view of the festive season, there was heavy checking and round the clock patrolling in the railway stations both by railway and city police.

The railway police patrol team, on morning rounds, noticed a bag lying abandoned in the first platform around 5 AM, police said.

Since there was no claimant, police opened the bag and found ganja in packets, approximately weighing 10 kgs, they said.

Suspecting that the peddler might have abandoned the contraband afterbseeing tight bundobust, police said that CCTV footage in the platform is being monitored to identify the culprit.