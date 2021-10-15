100 percent vaccination in 6 wards of Coimbatore Corporation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Out of 100 wards in Coimbatore Corporation, 6 wards are 100 per cent vaccinated.

The first and second installments of corona vaccine for all persons above 18 years of age in Tamil Nadu are in full swing. Coimbatore is among the districts with the highest number of vaccinations. The first installment of the corona vaccine has been given to 90 per cent of the people in Coimbatore Corporation and other parts of the district areas.

Of this, 100 per cent eligible civilians have been vaccinated in 6 wards in the Corporation areas.

One of the corporation official said that, the first installment of vaccination has been completed for all eligible public above 18 years of age in wards 11, 23, 24, 60, 64, 66, 96 in Coimbatore Corporation. This has helped the corporation raise awareness about the need for vaccinations. As early as possible all the wards in corporation will be covered 100 percent.