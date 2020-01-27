100 sovereign of jewels Rs.10 lakh burgled in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Some miscreants looted Rs 10 lakh and 100 sovereign of gold ornaments from a locked house in Singanallur in the city.

The owner of the house along with the family had gone to his native in Tuticorin and returned home in Masakalipalayam Monday morning, police said.

The family was shocked the back door broke open and also three bureaus, inside from which the valuables were burgled, they said.

Based on the complaint, police rushed to the spot with a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts and trying to get CCTV footages in the surrounding area to identify the burglars, police said.