  • Download mobile app
27 Jan 2020, Edition - 1658, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • AIMPLB moves SC opposing the ‘Ban Nikah halala’ PIL.
  • Kobe Bryant dead at 41: NBA legend & former LA Lakers superstar killed in California helicopter crash.
  • Bangkok bound passenger held with US dollars worth Rs 12 lakh.
  • Air India divestment: Government sets March 17 deadline for submitting Expression of Interest.
Travel

Coimbatore

100 sovereign of jewels Rs.10 lakh burgled in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 27, 2020

Coimbatore : Some miscreants looted Rs 10 lakh and 100 sovereign of gold ornaments from a locked house in Singanallur in the city.

The owner of the house along with the family had gone to his native in Tuticorin and returned home in Masakalipalayam Monday morning, police said.

The family was shocked the back door broke open and also three bureaus, inside from which the valuables were burgled, they said.

Based on the complaint, police rushed to the spot with a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts and trying to get CCTV footages in the surrounding area to identify the burglars, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿