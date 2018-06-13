  • Download mobile app

14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

Coimbatore

1,000 participate in Coimbatore Isha yoga programme

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Coimbatore : As many as 1,000 people from 25 countries were taught yogic practices through Hatha Yoga Programme at Isha Yoga Centre here.

The centre came out with an 8-day and a 21-day programme for participants from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the US, France and Germany from May 24.

They were taught upa yoga, surya kriya, asanas, Isha kriya, aum chanting, angamardana and bhuta shudhi, an Isha statement said.

ALSO READ : PIL against Isha Foundation over 112-ft statue

Isha Hatha Yoga School delivers classical hatha yoga in its full depth and dimension, it added.

Regular practice of hatha yoga not only improves health and wellbeing, but also significantly enhances the experience of kriyas, and meditation, it added.

