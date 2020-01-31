104 year old farmer undergoes successful bowel surgery in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A centurion farmer from neighbouring Kerala underwent a successful major bowel surgery at a city hospital.

The 104-year old Kittuswamy, hailing from Velanthavalam in Palakkad district of Kerala was brought to the hospital here with complaints of severe abdomen pain and vomiting on January 16.

Test revealed that one third of his intestine was in his scrotum and small intestine was obstructed due to a narrow internal hernia ring, Dr S Vijayakumar, the Hospital head, who performed surgery told reporters here today.

As the hospital decided to perform surgery, the family members were reluctant to go for surgery considering his age. However, after convincing them, the surgery was performed on the centurion, who had not not suffered from any co-morbid factors like diabetes, hypertension, asthma in his lifetime, he said.

Kittusamy made a remarkable recovery 24 hours after the surgery and became mobile in 48 hours, Vijayakumar said.

Kittusamy, who was present, said that despite his age, he was not not scare about the surgery and fully cooperated with the hospital for the 90 minutes surgery.

Stating that he was working in his farm land even two years ago, Kittusamy said that after surgery, he was now now looking after the land without any problem and even consume normal food.

Vijayakumar said that it was really a miracle that the 104-year old man could recover very fast, which could be the first of its kind in the medical history.