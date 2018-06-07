‘108’ ambulance drivers, technicians in Tamil Nadu to strike work on Friday

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Employees of ‘108’ ambulances will boycott work on Friday demanding salary hike, regulating work hours and better work conditions.

Employees said their work time should be regulated to eight hours a day, adding that the hike promised to them by the State Government for 2017 and 2018 had not been passed on by the private company.

P Sivasamy, deputy president of 108 Ambulance Workers Union of Tamil Nadu Coimbatore zone, affiliated to Central Organisation of Indian Trade Unions, said they needed facilities to take rest and also have proper toilets for men and women. He also demanded additional ambulances to serve the city outskirts.

Drivers with experience of 10 years should get around Rs 22,000 per month and emergency medical technicians had to be paid Rs 23,000, when they were not being paid more than Rs 17,000, he added.

Drivers and technicians across the State would boycott work on Friday. Earlier, during a protest on Wednesday, Sivasamy said “Though we are aware that our service is essential, our demands have gone unheeded for long, leaving us with no other option but to boycott work.”