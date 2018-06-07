Attack on cops continues; constable roughed up by drunken gang in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: Close on the heels of a gang of robbers attacking a police official on duty in Palani, a constable on duty in Coimbatore, M Karthikeyan, was attacked by a gang on Wednesday.

The attack was by a gang of five drunk persons when Karthikeyan was on duty at a temple function in the city. The gang of C Manohar, 23, V Siva Kumar, 26, M Dhanush Kumar, 28, C Gubendra Kumar, 28, and M Surya Prakash, 21, all residents of Selvapuram, was arrested and sent to Coimbatore Central Jail.

ALSO READ : Guidance to the pregnant for healthy motherhood catching up in Coimbatore

As the gang was disturbing a procession as part of the festivities, the temple authorities approached the police for protection. Karthikeyan was assigned duty and when he confronted the gang, its members started arguing, leading to a scuffle.

The cop was beaten up and his uniform torn.Locals informed the police station, and a team was rushed to the spot, leading to the arrest of the offenders against whom several cases were filed.