Use your education to excel in a career of one’s choice, retired High Court Judge Justice R Basant told the grads during the 11th graduation ceremony held at Sree Narayana Guru College, K.G.Chavadi on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

In his address, he called upon the graduates to work towards the nation’s growth through hard work and not to forget the institution that brought the best out of them by inculcating good values even while imparting education in the respective streams. “Your education is meaningful only when you put them in practice,” he noted.

Earlier, Dr.D.Kalpana, Principal welcomed while Advocate P.Chathukutty, Chairman, SNGET, presided over the event.

The chief guest distributed 894 degree certificates to graduates including UG and PG. Shylaja Venu, Vice Chairperson, P.A. Rajkumar, Secretary, Valsala Kunju, Joint Secretary, P.Sri Hari, Managing Trustee from SNGET and Heads of the Departments were present on the occasion.