  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
07 Jul 2018, Edition - 1089, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: Six years after Nirbhaya gang-rape, legal process comes to an end. SC to pronounce its verdict on Monday
  • Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore on a three-day visit to attend the World Cities Summit
  • Sixteen people have been injured when two private mini-buses collided head-on in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
  • BJP has only one agenda and that is, Vikas, Vikas and Vikas, says PM Modi
  • Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was caught on tape admonishing a scribe
  • J&K: 1 civilian killed and several were injured in a terror strike in Kulgam
  • The offenders should be booked, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha
  • A car bombing in eastern Syria killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a US-backed force
  • Tharoor’s counsel slams BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, says ‘Court must reject Swamy’s application’
  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
Travel

Coimbatore

14 new buses for Nilgiris flagged off

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2018

Udhagamandalam: Fourteen new buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) for the Nilgiris was flagged off by Collector J Innocent Divya on Friday.

In all, 19 new buses had been allotted to the Nilgiris to replace old ones. Five of these were inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 3 at a state-level function.

Officials said the new buses were all for long routes. “While seven are for interstate services (Karnataka), eight are to ply to Erode from Ooty, Kotagiri and Gudalur,” said a transport department officer.

“These buses replace the old ones that are to be taken out of service. The service-routes for the new buses are the same. All the 19 old buses will be sent to Mettupalayam yard and later auctioned,” he added.

The buses will have 52 seats with better leg space compared to the old 59-seaters. With this the Nilgiris will have 285 buses.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿