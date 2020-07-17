141 cases and five deaths in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Fresh 141 covid-19 positive cases and five related deaths were reported in Coimbatore district, with total positive cases shot up to 1,785 till date.

Of the total cases, 696 were discharged and 1,071 under treatment with 17 deaths reported so far, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Three females and two men died following Coronavirus infection in Government hospital and ESI hospital respectively.

While 56 year and 50 year old women had type 2 diabetes mellitusnand both die due to high bronchopneumonia, it said.

The 60 year old female, who tested positive died due to severe acute respiratory problem.

While 70 year old man tested positive for Covid-19 died with chronic kidney disease, the 59 year old died, had old cerebro vascular accident, died in ESI Hospital, it said.

Erode, with three cases, has so far reported 464 cases, of which 265 were discharged and 191 under treatment, with eight deaths.

Nilgiris reported 52 fresh cases taking the total to 371 and after discharging 116, 254 are under treatment with one death.

In Salem, 61 fresh cases, including four imported one, were recorded taking the tally to 2,180 of which 11,148 were discharged and 1,027 undergoing treatment, with total 11 deaths.

In Tirupur,28 fresh cases were reported today, rising the total to 409. After discharging 203, 202 are under treatment with four deaths, it said among the public.