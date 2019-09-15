150 cases against those erecting illegal banners in two weeks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city police have registered 150 cases against erection of illegal banners and flex boards in the first two weeks of this month.

The department has registered 84 cases against those erecting illegal banners and flex boards in the first week and 66 cases after the Government order against such illegal installation, police said.

The department has warned stringent legal action against those indulged in such activities in future.

Similarly, more than 100 banners were removed in nearby Tirupur city since yesterday.

Tension had prevailed there for some time Saturday, when social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy visited and raised voices against banners present in and around the city.

Tirupur corporation officials rushed to the places and removed all the illegally erected flex boards and banners. The drive against the illegal banners will continue, they said.