160-bedded facility opened at GH for attendants

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today inaugurated a new building in the Government Hospital here, to accommodate for night stay to the attendants.

The Rs.one crore facility has 160 beds, which can be utilised by the attendants for overnight stay, since many people from neighbouring districts visit the hospital, Velumani said.

With 1,600 in-patients and nearly four thousand outpatients and visitors daily, there was the need for such a facility, particularly for those visiting from nearby district of Tirupur, Nilgiris and Erode, he said.

District collector, K Rajamani, Corporation Commissioner, Sravankumr Jathavat and MLAs and Govenrment Hospital Dean, B Ashokan were present at the occasion.