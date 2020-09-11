17 year old girl commits suicide by consuming poisonous cow dung powder

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 12th standard girl committed suicide by consuming cow dung powder, reportedly unable to bear the scolding for overusing her mobile phone.

The 17-year old girl of Annur was reportedly scolded by her parents for becoming an addict to the cell phone, police said.

Unable to bear this, the student consumed cow dung powder, a poisonous substance, last evening .Her parents had taken their unconscious daughter to the Govenrment Hospital there.

However, the doctors had referred her to the Government hospital here, where she died. The body was handed over to the parents after a postmortem.