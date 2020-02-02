2 years 8 month old, and 69 year old among 670 participants

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :The 7th Edition of MVS Coimbatore Criterium, a premier cycling event, witnessed the participation of the youngest two

year eight month old kid and 69 year old man at the Kari Motor Speedway here, Sunday.

As many as 670 cyclists from across the Country participated in the event, in which Dishen Adway was the youngest rider and S Joseph (69) the oldest.

“The MVS Cycling Carnival 2020”. India’s coveted cycling event was jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Cycling Association and Pinnacle Sports and Welfare Association.

The event has the categories for professionals, amateur men, women, kids, under 18, Masters Men & Masters Women above 40 and veterans above 55, with a cash prize money of Rs.2.40 lakh and catered to all cycling enthusiasts for categories namely Mixed Relay Race, Under 18 boys, Amateur women, Amateur men, Masters Women, Masters Men, Elite, Veterans Men and Veterans Women



Results



Boys: under 18: Pranaav VL, Akash K G, Azeem Shah



Boys: under 14: Samarpan Jain, Abhishek S Nair, Febian Royce



Girls: under 14: Pooja Swetha, Karthiyayini T, Zanjana Prakash



Boys: under 12: Dhanush Prasanth, Nanda Kishore, Mithesh Ramsam Mukesh



Girls: under 12: Thabitha S, JaiJyotshna Ashok, Sethulakshmi Vettiyadan Biju



Boys: under 10: Niranjan Devarajan, Abinav Gopalsamy, Ishvar arjun



Girls: under 10: Smrthi Kumaresn, Varsha Dinesh, Jaanavi J Gore



Amateur Men: Damodar Mudhirai, Sarossh Mundroinna, Ananth P



Boys: under 6: Sai Charan A, Viehan Krishna, Sevvel Kirthik Saravanan



Girls: under 6: Vedika Menon, Thakisha SM, Anya Anbuchelvan



Amateur Women: Ginimol Joseph, Dhanyatha, Sujaa Sree



Masters women: Priya Ponnambalam



Boys: under 8: Yaash Logesh, Krithik V, Pradhyay Premnath



Girls: under 8: Anisha , M Ashwika, Diya Roohottil.