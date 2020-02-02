  • Download mobile app
02 Feb 2020, Edition - 1664, Sunday
Coimbatore

2 years 8 month old, and 69 year old among 670 participants

Covai Post Network

February 2, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore :The 7th Edition of MVS Coimbatore Criterium, a premier cycling event, witnessed the participation of the youngest two
year eight month old kid and 69 year old man at the Kari Motor Speedway here, Sunday.

As many as 670 cyclists from across the Country participated in the event, in which Dishen Adway was the youngest rider and  S Joseph (69) the oldest.

“The MVS Cycling Carnival 2020”. India’s coveted  cycling  event  was jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Cycling Association and Pinnacle Sports and Welfare Association. 

The event has the categories for professionals, amateur men, women, kids, under 18, Masters Men & Masters Women above 40 and veterans above 55, with a cash prize money of Rs.2.40 lakh and catered to all cycling enthusiasts for categories namely Mixed Relay Race, Under 18 boys, Amateur women, Amateur men, Masters Women, Masters Men, Elite, Veterans Men and Veterans Women
     
Results
     
Boys: under 18: Pranaav VL, Akash K G,  Azeem Shah
     
Boys: under 14: Samarpan Jain, Abhishek S Nair, Febian Royce
     
Girls: under 14: Pooja Swetha, Karthiyayini T, Zanjana Prakash
     
Boys: under 12: Dhanush Prasanth, Nanda Kishore, Mithesh Ramsam Mukesh
     
Girls: under 12: Thabitha S,  JaiJyotshna Ashok, Sethulakshmi Vettiyadan Biju
     
Boys: under 10: Niranjan Devarajan, Abinav Gopalsamy, Ishvar arjun
     
Girls: under 10: Smrthi Kumaresn, Varsha Dinesh, Jaanavi J Gore
     
Amateur Men: Damodar Mudhirai, Sarossh Mundroinna, Ananth P
     
Boys: under 6: Sai Charan A, Viehan Krishna, Sevvel Kirthik Saravanan
     
Girls: under 6: Vedika Menon, Thakisha SM, Anya Anbuchelvan
     
Amateur Women: Ginimol Joseph, Dhanyatha, Sujaa Sree
     
Masters women: Priya Ponnambalam
   
Boys: under 8: Yaash Logesh, Krithik V, Pradhyay Premnath
     
Girls: under 8: Anisha , M Ashwika, Diya Roohottil. 

