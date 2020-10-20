263 new positive cases, two deaths in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 263 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district rose to 40,374 and two deaths took the toll to 526.

Of the total, 36,017 patients were discharged and 3,831 undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a State medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 72 new cases took the tally to 9,290 of which 8,246 were discharged and 931 are under treatment. The death toll remained at 113.

Salem reported 169 cases today, taking the total to 25,493 of which 23,160 were discharged and 1,939 under treatment. With two deaths toll went to 394.

With 125 new cases, Tirupur total reached 11,436 of which 10,178 were discharged and 1,087 under treatment. With five deaths toll gone up to 171, the bulletin said.