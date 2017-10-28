295 received certificates at the Graduation Day of KMCH Institute of Health Sciences

A total of 295 graduates of KMCH Institute of Health Sciences received their degrees from S.Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University on Friday.

According to a release 295 graduates of Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Sciences department received course completion certificates.

S.Geethalakshmi said that Dr.MGR Medical University has commenced several paramedical courses to make it affordable to all. She also insisted that the graduates who have passed put should work with dedication and do justice to their profession without being keen about time. They should derive satisfaction by experiencing the happiness of the patient.

Thavamani D Palaniswami, Managing Trustee , Nalla G Palaniswami, Chairman & Managing Director, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital and S Madhavi, Principal of KMCH College of Nursing were also present during the function.