32 petitions received on Coimbatore Corporation grievances day

Coimbatore : A total of 32 petitions were received during the public grievances day organised by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation today.

The camp, held at the corporation office, was chaired by Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravan Kumar Jatavath, received petitions about the problems being faced by the public.

The petitions were mainly pertaining to the conditions of road, drinking water, street lights and sanitation.

Jathavat directed the officials to follow up and take necessary action.