Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With heavy discharge from Karnataka dams, the inflow to the Mettur Dam icnreased to 39,000 cusecs from today from 22,000 cusecs.

Similarly the outflow was 39,350 cusecs as against 22,500 cusecs till last night.

While the water level cross 120 feet and the water availabiliy was 93.970 TMC, official sources said.