  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
Travel

Coimbatore

400kg banned tobacco products seized in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

June 30, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Nearly 400 kg of banned tobacco products was seized from a godown at Poyampalayam in Tirupur on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India raided a private godown and seized the banned products.

The godown owner, Suresh, was arrested. Officials sealed the godown.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿