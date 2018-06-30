30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
- Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
- The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
- India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
- RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
400kg banned tobacco products seized in Tirupur
Covai Post Network
June 30, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
COIMBATORE: Nearly 400 kg of banned tobacco products was seized from a godown at Poyampalayam in Tirupur on Friday.
Acting on a tip off, officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India raided a private godown and seized the banned products.
The godown owner, Suresh, was arrested. Officials sealed the godown.