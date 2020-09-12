428 new cases, six deaths in CBE

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 428 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district rose to 21,665 and six deaths took the total to 349, today.

Of the total, 3,136 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 136 new cases, taking the total to 4,409 of which 1,006 are under treatment. Two deaths today took the toll to 56.

Salem recorded 289 cases taking the total to 14,180 of which 1,920 are under treatment. The death toll went up to 218 with two deaths today.

Tirupur recorded a sudden surge of 256 positive cases today, taking the tally to 4,446 of which 1,529 are undergoing treatment. The death toll so far is 84, the bulletin said.