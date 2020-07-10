43 fresh cases in Coimbatore, 127 in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 43 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the district today, taking the total to 1071 till date.

Eleven employees of a leading jewellery here tested positive, during the tests following two positive cases yesterday.

With six deaths, 320 patients were discharged in Coimbatore, State Medical Bulletin said.

Salem reported 125 domestic and two imported cases taking the total to 1,630. 667 were discharged so far and 7 deaths reported in Salem.

While Erode reported 15 cases increasing the total cases to 327 and 100 discharged with deaths, Nilgiris district has 10 fresh cases

taking tally to 181.

In Tirupur, there were 24 fresh cases, including one imported and total rose to 288. With 2 deaths, 156 patients were cured and sent home.