  • Download mobile app
10 Jul 2020, Edition - 1823, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
  • 2 labourers were injured after Pakistan’s Army fired to stop civilian bunker construction in Karnah, LOC.
  • Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey has been arrested.
Travel

Coimbatore

43 fresh cases in Coimbatore, 127 in Salem

Covai Post Network

July 10, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 43 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the district today, taking the total to 1071 till date.

Eleven employees of a leading jewellery here tested positive, during the tests following two positive cases yesterday.

With six deaths, 320 patients were discharged in Coimbatore, State Medical Bulletin said.

Salem reported 125 domestic and two imported cases taking the total to 1,630. 667 were discharged so far and 7 deaths reported in Salem.

While Erode reported 15 cases increasing the total cases to 327 and 100 discharged with deaths, Nilgiris district has 10 fresh cases
taking tally to 181.

In Tirupur, there were 24 fresh cases, including one imported and total rose to 288. With 2 deaths, 156 patients were cured and sent home.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿