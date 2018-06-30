  • Download mobile app

30 Jun 2018

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
500 students from Coimbatore get weapon trained in NCC camp

Covai Post Network

June 30, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore: A batch of 500 students from various schools attending the 10-day combined National Cadet Corps camp organised by the 4 TN Battalion NCC will be trained in operating and firing light machine guns, 0.22 calibre rifles and pistols.

“We will offer them weapons training and firing training, almost like it is done in the Army,” said major M D Kannan, senior NCC officer of the battalion. “We will also train them in map reading, which will help them identify their position on a battlefield while looking at a map.”

The young cadets will also undergo obstacle course training. They have to learn how to clear and get through obstacles in a battlefield, said Major Kannan adding that similar obstacles will be recreated at the camp.

“The cadets will also be trained in ire-fighting, disaster management and first aid,” he added.

Students who excel in the camp will qualify to attend the Thalsainik camp where they will be further trained in operating and using firearms.

