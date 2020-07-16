52 fresh cases, one death in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coimbatore District today reported 52 fresh Covid-19 fresh cases, taking the total active cases till date to 1,644 and reported one death.

Of the 1,644 cases, 662 patients were discharged, including 256 today alone, and 969 are undergoing treatment, a State Medical Bulletin said.

A 50-year old male, admitted to ESI n June 13 died last night, following severe covid pneumonia.

With eight fresh cases, Erode tally went upto 468 of which 200 were discharged and 260 under treatment, with eight deaths.

Nilgiris reported 44 fresh cases and after discharging 116 from 320 cases, 203 are treatment.

In Salem 70 fresh cases were reported today taking the total to ,123 and after discharging 1,129, 983 are undergoing treatment.

With 39 fresh cases, the tally of positive cases till date in Tirupur went up to 38. With 193 being discharged 184 are under treatment, with four deaths.