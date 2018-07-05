  • Download mobile app

06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

  • ‘Our request is under active consideration on Malaysian side’, says Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Zakir Naik’s extradition
  • Metro services disrupted in the Capital
  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
55-year old woman escapes from ‘jaws’ of death

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : A 55-year-old woman survived narrowly from the jaws of death, as she fell down some 20 ft deep along a slope, when a leopard chased her last night in a tea estate in Valparai in the district.

According to police, Philomina, fearing the movement of leopard in Cincona Estate, where two women were attacked by the animal, was staying with her daughter in another nearby estate.

When she went out to the toilet last night, a leopard lying there chased her as she ran for safety. Fortunately, Philomina slipped and fell down some 20 ft down and the leopard went away into the forest.

Hearing the screams, neighbours and estate workers rushed to the area to rescue Philomina who suffered minor injuries.

They have requested forest department officials to trap the carnivore. As a first step towards protection, anti-poaching warders were deployed to scare away the leopard by bursting
crackers, they said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

