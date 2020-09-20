568 cases take the count to 25,914 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: With 568 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district rose to 25,914 today, even as six deaths took the

toll to 382.

Of the total, 21,168 patients were discharged and 1,076 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 148 new cases took the total affected to 5,487 of which 4,281 were discharged and 1,076 undergoing treatment. Three deaths took

the total to 70 so far.

With 291 cases, the tally in Salem rose 16,495 of which 13,905 were discharged and 2,329 undergoing treatment. The death toll went up to

263, with six deaths reported today.

Tirupur recorded 169 cases, to take the total to 6,059 and 1,803 are undergoing treatment, after 4,161 patients were discharged.With two

deaths, the toll rose to 95, it said.