56th PSG Trophy All India Basketball Tournament for Men From 3rd to 7th August 2022 in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : PSG Sports Club has been successfully conducting an All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 55 years. The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament.

This year, these tournaments are scheduled from 3rd to 7th August 2022. Eight leading teams of the country have been selected for the tournament Punjab Police – Punjab, Indian Navy – Lonavala, Indian Bank – Chennai, Sports Hostel of Excellence – Chennai, Integral Coach Factory – Chennai, Kerala State Electricity Board – Kerala, Kerala Police – Kerala and Bank of Baroda – Bangaluru.

The winning teams will be awarded cash prize as follows

Winner Rs.1, 00,000/- + PSG Trophy

Runners Rs. 50,000/- + Trophy

Third Runner Rs.20,000/-

Forth Runner Rs.15,000/-

Best player award Rs.10,000/-

The All India Tournament will begin on the evening of 3rd August. The teams will play on league basis till 5th August. The Semi-Finals & Finals will be on 6th &7th August respectively. All the matches will be conducted at PSG TECH Indoor Sports Complex (Wooden Flooring).

The inaugural function is scheduled on 3rd August 2022 at 5.00 pm. The Chief Guest of the function Dr. R. Rudhramorthy, President, PSG Sports Club and Dr. K. Prakash, Principal, PSG Tech also Guest of Honor.

The final day match & prize distribution ceremony schedule on 7th August 2022. Dr. G. Sameeran, Coimbatore district Collector consented to be the Chief Guest. Mr. L. GopalaKrishnan Managing Trustee PSG Institutions will preside over. Mr.G.Selvaraj President Coimbaotre District Basketball Association, Joint Managing Director of C.R.I.Pumps will be the Guest of Honor and Dr. R. Rudramoorthy president PSG Sports Club heads the coordination of the event.