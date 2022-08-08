56th PSG Trophy All India Basketball Tournament for Men Indian Navy lifted the PSG Trophy in the finals

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 56th PSG Trophy All India Basketball Tournament for Men under the aegis of PSG Sports Club was held for five days from August 3 to 7 at PSG Tech Indoor Stadium.

The country’s eight leading basketball teams which includes Punjab Police – Punjab, Indian Navy – Lonavala, Rest of Tamilnadu – Chennai, Sports Hostel of Excellence – Chennai, Integral Coach Factory – Chennai, Kerala State Electricity Board – Kerala, Kerala Police -Kerala and Bank of Baroda – Bengaluru took part at the prestigious event.

A match was held today for selection of third and fourth place wherein KSEB Vs Bank of Baroda. And the team Bank of Baroda defeated scoring 79 – 76 points. BOB – (Karthikeyan.S 16, Anil Kumar. B. K 15, Aravind. A 13) & KSEB – (Sarath. A. S 18, Rahul Sarath 18, Sreerag. N. Nair 15).

The finals of the tournament was held at 6.30 pm with the Indian Navy Vs Rest of Tamil Nadu. And the team defeated Indian Navy scoring 108 – 85 points to emerge winners (IN – (Gurwinder Singh 36, Mandeep Singh 31, Gaurav Chandel 25) & ROTN (Vaisakh.K.Manoj 25, Akash. R 17, Surya 14).

The valedictory of the tournament was held with District Collector Dr G S Sameeran distributing a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with PSG Trophy to Indian Navy while the runner up with Rs 50,000 and a trophy to Rest of Tamilnadu, followed by second runner up with Rs 20,000 to Bank of Baroda and a trophy and the third runner up with Rs 15,000 and a trophy to KSEB. The best player was given Rs 10,000 to Mr. Gurwind Singh of Indian Navy.

PSG Educational Institutions Managing Trustee L Gopalakrishnan was present on the occasion. CRI Pumps Joint Managing Director and Coimbatore District Basketball Association president G Selvaraj was the guest of honour at the event. Elaborate arrangements were made by PSG Sports Club president Dr Rudramoorthy and secretary Palanisamy.