65-year old covid-19 positive man dies in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 65-year old man died of Covid-19 in the ESI Hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, hailing from VKV Nagar in 24- Veerapandi junction on the outskirts, was admitted to a private hospital n Periyanaickenpalayam with fever and his swab test results showed him Covid-19 positive, along with his daughter and son and another person.

All were immediately shifted to ESI Hospital on June two.

Since the man was slowly responding to treatment, he was shifted to ICU. However, he died in the early hours, health department official said.

Meanwhile, SBI branch in Mettupalayam in the district, was temporarily closed for two days from Wednesday, as one of the employees tested Covid-19 positive.

All the employees will be subjected to test, bank sources said.