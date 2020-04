Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 668 persons were arrested for violating section 144 on a single day yesterday in the district, police said today.

Police registered 620 cases and seized 554 two wheelers, three cars and a goods autorickshaw in the process.

Police registered 183 cases and arrested 185 persons in the city yesterday and seized 120 two wheelers, three cars,they said.

In the rural limits, 437 cases were booked, arresting 483 and seizzing 434 vehicle.