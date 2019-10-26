99-year old Yoga teacher Nanammal passes away

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nonagenarian Yoga exponent, Nanammal passed away at her resident in Atthipalayam Saturday.

The 99-year old Nanammal, popularly known as Yoga Grandma, had a fall from the cot a week ago and since then she was not keeping well and death came around 12.30 PM Saturday, family sources said.

She was conferred with Padmshree in 2018 and received Nari Shakti Puraskar (2016),and Yoga Ratna award in 2017.

She had trained over 10 lakh studens over 45 years, with nearly 100 students daily.

Nanammal leaves two sons, who run Yoga Centres in the city and she trains in one of the Centres.