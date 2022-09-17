A bank steeped in history

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Led by by Conservationist cum heritage enthusiast Geetha Srinivasan, the Udhagamandalam branch of the State Bank of India celebrated its 156th anniversary with

considerable enthusiasm today.

Addressing the gathering Mrs.Srinivasan adverted to the origin of theState Bank of India and highlighted the unique position held by the Udhagamandalam branch,.

She hoped that the bank will continue to serve the people as India’s premier financial institution.

Chief Manager,SBI,Udhagamandalam. K.Gobinath said that the bank will strive to uphold its values.

The branch which is in existence since 1866,is one of the best known landmarks of this hill station. Located at a vantage point on the

Commissioner’s road, in a busy yet relatively calm part of the town, the branch housed in an imposing heritage structure, has for long enjoyed the reputation of being a key player in ensuring the economic well being of not only Ooty but also the entire Nilgiris district.

The heritage institution came into being as a branch of the Bank of Madras.It started on September 17,1866 at Hiram,off the present Goods Shed road.Mr.R.Darling was the first agent. Later,on July 1st 1868,it moved to Mount Sturat (then called Bombay Castle).Constantly in search for a better place,to connect with the people, it again moved on October 1st 1876 to Moutanban on the Etienne’s road. OnApril 1st

1884,it moved into a building on the road sandwiched by Court Hill and Mount Stuart.

Early in the 20th century the bank moved into its present premises, until then known as ‘Hill View’ adjacent to another heritage institution, the Nilgiri Library.