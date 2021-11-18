A bitter taste of the November threat in Ooty

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: The November threat , on the weather front, took an ugly turn in this vacation destination, on Wednesday.

The town and its surroundings, got the first bitter taste of the November threat,way back in 1978.,when on the night of November 4th an unexpected deluge occurred with such intensity that it left a trail of large scale death and destruction.

Subsequent Novembers have been months of anxiety, not only for the residents but also for visitors and the authorities. Though most of them have been incident free,a few have subjected the people to considerable misery and hardship.

True to a November weather pattern, Wednesday night in Ooty witnessed a wetting. However the difference was that the downpour was unusually

heavy. Measuring about 100 mm in just over two hours the heavy rains flooded roads and low lying areas. They brought down retaining walls and triggered a number of landslides.Damages were heavy but fortunately there were no reports of loss of lives or injuries.

The administration got into action and set in motion rescue and restoration operations. This helped restore normalcy to a significant extent.

The Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran,who kept himself posted on the development inspected some of the damaged spots today.

The Collector in-charge Ms.Keerthi Priyadarshini led the officials in taking stock of the extent of damage and extending assistance to those affected.

According to the Municipal Engineer, Ilango damages were extensive on the Boat House and Dodabetta roads. Thanks to the de-silting operations taken up recently channels particularly in Kandhal did not pose a threat to the residents.

However the rain has benefitted most of the reservoirs to a considerable extent.