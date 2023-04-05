A campaign to showcase cars and cricket

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : As a part of its brand narrative “Go Far”, Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India, has launched its IPL campaign featuring its strategic investor and squad captain Sachin Tendulkar, along with other legends, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. The films will be released during the IPL 2023, scheduled to take place between March 31 to May 28, 2023. The campaign is about how people go far for love, for dreams, or for themselves and in the true IPL spirit, for their squad. Campaign Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_1qbhEZDyM ,Sachin’s Post – https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqclw_pg1zi/ , ‘Go Far For Your Squad’ is about the legends taking a road trip in a Spinny SUV. A boys trip all cricket lovers would do anything to be a part of. Talking about the films and his association with Spinny, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Spinny strives to offer delightful car buying and selling experiences through the timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity. Being a passionate car lover, it has been wonderful working with the team on campaigns that reflect the warm emotions behind car ownership and driving. This time, we decided to take Yuvraj and Anil with us on a memorable trip. We had a great time shooting the films, and I hope these rekindle memories about friendship and togetherness amongst the audience.”Speaking on the campaign, Spinny Founder & CEO Niraj Singh, said , “We believe in life and in your choices. All customers should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. We’re taking forward the brand story, Go Far across internal and external touch points including the IPL campaign. IPL is all about team spirit, entertainment and supporting your players and teams. We wanted this feeling to be expressed in a fun, light-hearted way that connects with our customers, while enjoying their favorite games, this season. Go far for your squad calls out to support your teams, your choices and the ones who matter. All about being a team player, doing what others want, and going far for the squad, as Sachin Tendulkar took his boys on a road trip. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar and his squad. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers.

The films are conceptualized by Tanya Mahendru, Spinny’s creative partner.