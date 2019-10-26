A Coimbatore startup repairs gadgets, appliances and delivers at doorstep

Covai Post Network

‘Fix our gadgets’ has 3,000 patrons but no showroom. Its founder Swarajit and his team say they repair gadgets and appliances safely and honestly, at a minimal cost — driven by an ambitious e-waste management policy. Lab-on-wheel is the next step in their venture.

Are you planning to exchange your non-working gadgets like grainy LED TVs or mobile phones and other electronic goods in the ongoing Diwali sales but feel guilty about leaving a carbon footprint?

Then a Coimbatore-based startup ‘fix our gadgets’ is ready to help by repairing gadgets and household appliances that are not in working condition and delivering it to you at your doorstep for a minimal rate.

Swarajit Alaknanda, the founder of three-year-old startup www.fixyourgadgets.in tells The Covai Post, “I am an electronics and electrical engineer and have been repairing gadgets from age seven. Although I worked for a private company in Coimbatore, I was always concerned about sustainable living and eco-friendly projects. I explored e-waste management but found that in India technology is underdeveloped unlike European countries, requires costly investment and government support.

“So we began this startup in July 2017, we are eight of us. We can repair around 25 electronic gadgets like LED and plasma televisions, radios, kitchen appliances, mosquito bats, remote-controlled toys, mobile phones, iPhones, iMacs among others.”

Swarajit says their company has no showrooms and service centres.

“We have never advertised but promoting our business through word of mouth. We have about 3,000 customers and it is increasing.

“We mostly get mobile phones and laptops for repairs. The difference between repairing at authorised showrooms and us is the cost and time taken, besides the hacking risk private data faces. But we ensure quick, clean and good service with all your parts intact and at cheap rates. Also if we cannot repair it we will return it to you, but that is very rare,” says Swarajit.

He claims that his startup has saved 20-25 per cent of e-waste from being thrown away or disposed of carelessly causing environmental harm.

His future plans is to start a portable repair lab called Repair, Reuse and Recycle that will be driven to apartment blocks and residential complexes where residents can deposit gadgets that are not in working condition in the vehicle.

“We will repair it on the spot and charge accordingly. Also if the repaired products are not needed, we will collect and distribute them to underprivileged people. A third option we are proposing is to collect non repairable gadgets and send it to proper e-waste collection and disposal centres,” says Swarajit.

If you want to know more about ‘fix our gadgets’ call Swarajit on 9790310505.