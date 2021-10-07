A happy time with the aged

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Pope Paul Mercy Home at Nanjanad near here witnessed joyous scenes on

Thursday. While the occasion was a celebration to mark World Elders Day,which fell on October 1 ,the participants were aged inmates of the Home .Leading the celebrations was the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Interacting with the elders, Ms.Divya said that the pandemic had kept her away from such celebrations over the last two years.Since the situation on the Covid-19 front had improved in the Nilgiris and the entire eligible population of the district had been vaccinated,atleast once, it was safer than earlier to mingle with elders.However no one should give room for complacency.All the norms relating to the control of the virus,should be strictly adhered to.

She pointed out that there were seven old age homes in the Nilgiris catering to 260 inmates. All their requirements were being met by the managements.To protect them against Corona,all of them had been vaccinated.

Ms.Divya distributed mementoes to the inmates. Among those present were the Deputy Director (Health) Dr.Balusamy and the District Social Welfare Officer Ms.Devakumari.