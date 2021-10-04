A life saving project

Covai Post Network

The Rotaract Club of Coimbatore Main has come up with a new Breast Milk donation project.

Stated to be the first of its kind in Rotaract District 3201,it is christened ‘Golden Drop’.

According to Ms.Nathira,President of the.Club,under this project, under weight pre-matured babies,who are kept in NICUs will

benefit.She adds that such donations will continue through the year,on a monthly basis.

As part of Phase one of the project 10 sachets of breast milk have.been deposited in the Human Milk Bank of the Government Hospital in

Coimbatore.Doctors are of the view that more than medicines,the milk will be saving lives.