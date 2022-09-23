A meet to highlight the glory of Tamil

Covai Post Network

The Coimbatore Tamil Sangamam and Tamil Protection Organisation jointly conduct the Tamil Rights Restoration Conference on 25th September 2022, the Sunday from 9.00 am – 6.00 pm at Sree Lakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, Near Gas Company, Periyanaickenpalayam.

The following dignitaries are attending the conference. The honourable ministers Mr. V Senthil Balaji, Mr Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thavathiru. Santhalinga Maruthachala Adigalar, Thavathiru. Kumaragurupara Swamigal, Former Justice of High Court, Chennai,Hon. N. Kirupaharan, former DGP (West Zone), Mr Pari, Coimbatore District Justice Hon. Muhammed Jiyabutheen, Vice – Chancellors various of Universities, Writer and Author Mr. Sirpi Balasubramaniam and Mr. Kavidasan, Coimbatore. Vice Chancellor Dr. V. Thiruvalluvan of Tamil University, Dr. V. Kalirasu of Bharathiar University, Dr. V. Geethalakshmi, TNAU, Dr. Jagannathan of Periyar University are participating in the Conference.

The Tanjavur Tamil University former Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Subramaniam, Co-ordinator of the confrence Coimbatore, Tamil Sangamam President, Mr. S. Duraisamy, Tamil Kappu Kootiyakkam, President, Pulavar Mr. K. S. Appavu, the Secretary Mr P. A Ravindran, Conference treasurer, Pulavar Mr. L. Mani and Social activist Mr. L. Kanagasubramani stated that the purpose of the conference is that the lost glory of mother Tamil is to be restored and protected. The richness of Tamil is proclaimed since the time of ancient sangam literature. The prime significance of the conference is that to instigate to implement Tamil in every walks of life, such as in worshiping places, rituals conducted, in schools and colleges, in courts of law, and so on. This conference is organised here in Coimbatore in collaboration with district, state and all India associations of Tamil. It is expected that around 2000 people will participant in the conference.

It is being conducted in Lakshmi Kalyana Mandapam on MTP Road, Gas Company, Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore-20, which is situated between AVB Matric. Hr. Sec. School, Thekkuppalayam and Sri Ramakrishna Vidhyalaya.

The honourable minister for Electricity, Prohobition and Excise, Govt. of TN, Mr Senthil Balaji and Hon. Minister of School Education Mr. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will grace the occasion with their august presence. Perur Adheenam Thavathiru. Santhalinga Maruthachala Adigalar and Gowmara Madalayam Thavathiru. Kumaragurubara swamigal will present to bless the occasion of this historical event. Dr. C. Subramaniam, the former Vice- Chancellor, Tanjavur Tamil University and the Chairman and Managing Trustee of AVB Matric. Hr. Sec. School is the co-ordinator of this entire conference.

The inaugural address is by the Justice of Madras High Court, Justice N.Kripakaran, and The honourable Vice Chancellor of Bharathiyar University Dr. P. Kalirasu will give the keynote address at 9.15am. This is followed by the felicitation of Dr. R. Jaganathan, the Vice Chancellor, Periyar University and the special address by Dr. V. Thiruvalluvan, Tamil University Tanjavur. Further, the legends of Tamil literature also participate and grace the occasion.

There are five sessions designed, where Sirpi Balasubramaniam, presided and deliver the presidential address, on the first. The second session takes place in the presence of former District Judge, Justice Jiyapudheen.

The third session is by Mr Kavidasan, Head, HR, Roots Industries.

In the Valedictary the ministers will deliver the special and validictory address.

Coimbatore. Agricultural university Vice chancellor, Mrs. Geethalakshmi felicitates. The youth, children and the orators of Tamil also participate and grace the occasion in all the five sessions.