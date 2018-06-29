Aavin outlets in Coimbatore sell adulterated milk, expired food products

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized adulterated and expired food products such as milk, tea powder, oil and cool drinks from Aavin outlets in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The department of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted raids on various Aavin outlets in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The officials inspected 61 outlets in the city and found around 50 kilograms of adulterated tea powder, 15 litres of milk, and 30 kilograms of expired food products and 3.6 litres of cool drinks at various places in the Coimbatore.

“This is a regular raid conducted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, this time we targeted the Aavin tea shops selling tea for Rs 5. We inspected 61 shops across the city on Wednesday and seized adulterated and expired food products.” Dr. B Vijayalalithambigai, Designated officer, FSSAI told.

The officials also found around 50 kilograms of banned tobacco products from petty shops neighbouring the Aavin outlets. Dr. B Vijayalalithambigai, Designated officer, FSSAI destroyed the seized products and issued notice to the respective shops under section 63 and 55 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.