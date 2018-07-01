Abducted flower merchant found in hospital bed with injuries

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A flower merchant, who was reported missing from here since yesterday morning, was found admitted with bleeding injuries in the government hospital at Tiruchirapalli.

According to police, 40-year old Vishnuraj used to open his flower shop around three AM daily and his father joined some time later. However, the father, Govindaraj found the shop not opened till Seven AM yesterday.

After some time Govindaraj received a call from his son’s mobile, demanding a ransom of Rs.50 lakh for his release from captivity. He immediately alerted R S Puram police station.

Govindaraj received another call which threatened to finish his son if police wasinformed and made Vishnuraj to speak to his father. Tracing the call through cyber crime office, police started investigating, they said.

Meanwhile, Govindaraj received another call in the night stating that his son, who was found lying with bleeding injuries on Tiruchi Madurai Bypass, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Tiruchirapalli.

A police team from here left for Tiruchirapalli along with Govindaraj and met and inquired about the incident at the hospital.

Further investigations on to find out the abductors and reason for kidnap, police added.