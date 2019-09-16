Accused escapes from police custody in hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An accused, under treatment in the Government Hospital gave slip to police and escaped Sunday night.

According to police, two Sri Lankan refugees in Boluvampatti camp on the outskirts, had a fight on Sunday evening over their illegal dealing of selling ganja and banned lottery tickets.

In the melee, both sustained injuries and police who rushed to the spot, took them to the Government Hospital here late Sunday night.

When one of the injured Sivanesan was admitted to the hospital, another one Vijayaraj, a history sheeter, managed to escape, when he was bring taken to x-day room.

A special police team was formed to nab the accused, they said.