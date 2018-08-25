Actor Mithun Chakraborty’s resort issued notice for encroaching elephant corridor

Covai Post Network

Ooty : The resort owned by Bollywood actor, Mithun Chakravarthy is one among the 11 resorts, which were issued notice by Nilgiris district administration for violation as it is has encroached elephant corridor.

The administration on the directive of Supreme Court has already sealed 27 resorts for allegedly constructing on elephant corridor and identified 11 more such resorts.

Accordingly, the administration today issued notice to these resorts, including Monark Safari owned by Mithun, official sources said.

These resorts can submit valid documents within a stipulated time, they said.