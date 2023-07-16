Aditya Birla Education Academy Introduces New Teacher Training Program, Empowering Educators with Global Teaching Skills

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA) is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative teacher training program – the Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education (PGDGE) in association with B.K. Birla College, a UGC certified college. This comprehensive year-long diploma program is designed to equip aspiring and in-service teachers with the necessary skills and competencies for effective teaching in the 21st-century classroom. By adopting a blended learning approach that combines academic study with practical experience, the program integrates the best elements of international education, equipping teachers to be professionals of a global calibre.

The one-year PGDGE course is set to commence on July 15th and will be conducted online, allowing participants from across India to benefit from the program. Graduates in any discipline, with or without teaching experience are eligible to apply. The course has a clear set of objectives to enhance teachers’ effectiveness in a global context. The program focuses on cultivating teaching practices that embrace inclusivity and promote inquiry-based learning, aligning with the core values that schools today should embody. The aim is to equip teachers with an understanding of global education principles and foster an international mindset, enabling them to teach at schools affiliated with global education boards such as the International Baccalaureate, either in India or abroad.

The PGDGE course has several key highlights that set it apart from other professional development programs. With 150+ hours of an intensive internship program that provides hands-on experience in reputed schools, the course delivery also combines synchronous and asynchronous sessions, providing flexibility for working professionals. The curriculum is created by world-renowned educators and consists of nine comprehensive courses. It emphasises the importance of determining the desired assessment criteria for students first, and then using those criteria to establish teaching objectives and learning approaches, aligning with the proposal of the National Education Policy. The program also focuses on the pertinent themes of current times such as environmental sustainability and integration of various technology for teaching. To ensure a well-rounded learning experience, the course includes a research methodology module, a capstone project and campus placement assistance for career advancement in teaching as well.

The previous two batches of the PGDGE course have been highly successful, with a total of 100 participants benefiting from the program’s global pedagogies and innovative teaching practices. Teachers have successfully applied concepts such as project-based learning, inquiry-based learning, and new assessment patterns in their classrooms. The program’s emphasis on an internship ensures the practical implementation of the course’s teachings.

ABEA is committed to providing high-quality professional development opportunities for educators and takes pride in contributing to the growth and enhancement of the teaching community.

Commenting on the new course, Anuradha Sridhar, Head – Curriculum Development & Training of ABEA said, “We are delighted to introduce the PGDGE course, which offers teachers a unique opportunity to enhance their professional development and be well-prepared for the demands of the modern, global classroom. With a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates inquiry-based learning, project-based learning, and design-thinking approaches, an intensive internship program, and a practitioner research module, this course empowers teachers to excel in their classrooms and make a positive impact on the learnings of their students. We are confident that this program will contribute to the professional growth and success of many educators, ultimately benefiting the students.”

Azza Parker, Doha, Quta, Student of Aditya Birla Education Academy shares her experience about the course, “I remember being discouraged each time by people I tried getting into school teaching as a lot of people would tell me that since I am a non-B.Ed., I would find it very difficult to teach school students. Although I took a break from my career due to personal reasons, I never wanted to lose touch with the art of teaching. So, I joined ABEA in August 2022 to begin my career teaching professionally. This course has given me a complete and detailed insight into the world of B.Ed., enabling me to crack interviews and secure job opportunities within no time! I am fortunate to have enrolled myself in this course that not only grooms a teacher but also polishes their teaching skills to the requirements of the present. “

Those interested can enrol in the PGDGE course by visiting the ABEA website. Enrollments are currently open, and interested individuals can secure their spots by completing the registration process and paying the initial fees. The course fee for the PGDGE program is Rs 75,000, which can be conveniently paid in two instalments.

For more information about the PGDGE course and enrollment details, please visit www.abea.in