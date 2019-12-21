Adulterated tea, banned tobacco products seized in Coimbatore, Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Food Safety officials today seized two tonnes of adulterated tea from a godown in the city.

Based on a tip off, the officials raided the godown in Azhagarmedu in Eachanari area and seized the tea powder worth Rs.four lakh.

Further investigations on, police said.

In another incident, police seized 700 kg of banned tobacco products from a house in nearby Tirupur.

On information, police carried out search in the house and made the seizure.

One person is taken into custody for interrogation and search is on for his accomplice.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the products were brought from Bengaluru and to be sent to Coimbatore, they said.