AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan tests Covid-19 positive in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : AIADMK MLA, Amman K Arjunan was

tested Covid-19 positive Sunday and admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here.

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of Arjunan, representing Coimbatore South Constituency, were already in the ESI hospital after contracting infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago.

Arjunan had undergone test three days ago and the results showed him positive and admitted to the ESI Hospital, health department official said.

He is the fourth ruling party MLA in Tamil Nadu to test positive.