05 Jul 2020, Edition - 1818, Sunday
Travel

Coimbatore

AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan tests Covid-19 positive in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2020

Coimbatore : AIADMK MLA, Amman K Arjunan was
tested Covid-19 positive Sunday and admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here.

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of Arjunan, representing Coimbatore South Constituency, were already in the ESI hospital after contracting infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago.

Arjunan had undergone test three days ago and the results showed him positive and admitted to the ESI Hospital, health department official said.

He is the fourth ruling party MLA in Tamil Nadu to test positive.

