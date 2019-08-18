Aid given to rain victims in Valparai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Saturday handed over financial assistance to the victims of rain-related

incidents in Valparai in the district.

He handed over Rs 5,000 each to eight persons, whose houses were damaged in the rain.

Similarly, Rs 5,000 worth essential commodities like rice, grains and cereals were given to 22 families in the tribal habitat, official sources said.

Earlier, Velumani flagged off 13 new buses, 10 for Valparai and three for Pollachi.