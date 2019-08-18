  • Download mobile app
17 Aug 2019, Edition - 1495, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Modi departs for two-day visit to Bhutan
  • Landline services restored in some telephone exchanges of Kashmir.
  • Nearly 250 terrorists still active in J&K
  • Cognizant likely to cut more jobs, delays campus hires
Travel

Coimbatore

Aid given to rain victims in Valparai

Covai Post Network

August 18, 2019

Coimbatore :  Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Saturday handed over financial assistance to the victims of rain-related

incidents in Valparai in the district.

He handed over Rs 5,000 each to eight persons, whose houses were damaged in the rain.

Similarly, Rs 5,000 worth essential commodities like rice, grains and cereals were given to 22 families in the tribal habitat, official sources said.

Earlier, Velumani flagged off 13 new buses, 10 for Valparai and three for Pollachi.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿