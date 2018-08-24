AIDWA has no problem with the poem by Manushyaputhiran

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : AIDWA has no problem whatsoever with regard to the poem penned by Manushyaputhiran, which stoked a controversy with the members of BJP and Hindu outfits.

Manushyaputhiran has written a poem linking the menstruation, Lord Ayyappa’s temple and the unprecedented rains and resultant floods in Kerala.

BJP National secretary, H Raja has sought his arrest stating that the poet (Muslim by religion) has made derogatory remarks against Hindu Goddess, even as the writer has lodged a complaint against Raja for allegedly circulating defamatory posts against him on social media.

Replying to a question on the issue, AIDWA vice-president, U Vasuki said that as such her organisation has no nproblem with the poem, since the writer was in his limits of free speech.

However, the reaction by Raja and other BJP leaders, who were making hate speech, was condemnable, she said.

Vasuki was here to submit a memorandum to the Special Officer and Corporation commissioner, to withdraw the water project handed over to French company Suez for the 26 years.

The commissioner, Dr Vijayakarthikeyan, she said has assured that the corporation will continue to issue water bills and not the Seuz and also there was no plans to remove the public taps across the city.

Vijayakarthikeyan also said that he will forward the memorandum to the Government, she said.