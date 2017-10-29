Air Arabia flight grounded after bird hit; wanted accused detained from flight

Air Arabia flight was grounded in the city airport, due to bird hit while landing in the early hours of today and this also resulted in the detention of a wanted accused in Kerala.

According to Air Port sources the flight from Sharjah was to land around 3.30 am but was suddenly hit by a peacock resulting in problem in the engine and the pilot however managed to bring the flight to halt safely.

All the passengers are safe, they said. About 165 passengers, including those going to Haj pilgrimage, waiting to board the flight have been lodged in nearby hotels, even as a technical team from Chennai are attending to the problem, they said.

Meanwhile, one Hakim, hailing from Malappuram in Kerala, who was reportedly wanted in connection with a case in Kerala was detained by immigration officials. He was ome of the passengers on board, they said.