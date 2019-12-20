Air Force School, Coimbatore adjudged as best secondary schools in IAF

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Air Force School here was adjudged as one of the two Best Secondary Schools of the Indian Air Force.

The coveted award for the school brings out the desired importance and impetus attributed by the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) towards the education of wards of Air Warriors as well as the professional acumen, dedication and concerted effort by the School Management.

The Chairman of the School Air Commodore S R Menon, Commandant, AFAC appreciated the tireless effort of the teachers and students for achieving this feat and also for achieving the best CBSE Board results consistently for the last 2 years an official release said.